Preventing heat exhaustion during hot summer months

SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – With the hot summer months, comes the heat-related illnesses. During these times, plenty of people are more exposed to the sun.

Children have more time to play outside for longer periods, and day laborers are also out more in extremely uncomfortable conditions.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two types of heat-related illness. Both are common and preventable conditions affecting diverse patients.

Heat exhaustion is a medical condition caused by elevated body temperature. It’s one of the most severe types of heat illnesses, surpassed only by a heat stroke.

It’s often identified by excessive sweating, headache, dizziness, and a weak, rapid heartbeat.

When someone is experiencing heat exhaustion they need to take effective measures to help cool the body.

** Drinking cold, non-alcoholic beverages

** Taking cool showers or baths

** Resting in air-conditioned environments with good circulation

** Soaking feet or wearing wet bandanas

Heatstroke is a condition caused by the body overheating, usually as a result of continued exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures 104 F or higher.

Guthrie medical expert Linsey Hall says heatstroke requires emergency treatment, and if untreated can quickly damage the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles.