Preventing “maskne”

WETM-TV- Now that wearing a mask is required almost everywhere, some people have been suffering from acne, from their masks. 18 News spoke to Guthrie Dermatologist Specialist Dr. Marion Tamesis to find out how to prevent what some are calling, “maskne.”

It is important to cleanse your face every day, maybe even twice a day, with a gentle cleanser. After cleansing your face Dr. Tamesis recommends following up with a moisturizer that has ceramide or hyaluronic acid because those are moisturizing.

The issue with masks is that they can clog your pores, so wearing the right mask is important. “In terms of the mask, you want to go and wear the right mask. So, a snug mask with a comfortable fit, nothing to lose, can move around your face and cause shaping and nothing too tight that can cause friction,” says Dr. Tamesis.

She suggests using masks with materials that are soft, natural, breathable fabric, such as cotton.

The dermatologist recommends washing the cloth mask every day with hot water in fragrance-free, hypoallergenic laundry detergent. If you can, try to reduce the amount of makeup you wear or anything that might clog your pores.

If these tips and methods do not help Dr. Tamesis says you should go visit a dermatologist for further care, and possibly a prescription.