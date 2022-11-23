GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being sentenced to serve 11 years in prison on a child pornography charge in 2011, a Niagara County man has been sentenced for another child porn-related charge.

50-year-old Gasport resident Jason Willis was sentenced to 15 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. Last year in May, the U.S. Attorney’s office says an acquaintance of Willis brought the man’s phone to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office and said there was child porn on it.

The next day, prosecutors say the phone was searched and found to have two videos with explicit images of a 17-year-old girl in the “Recently Deleted” folder.

“Further review of the iPhone revealed internet history for at least one website containing child pornography,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

When Willis was arrested a second time, he was a registered sex offender on federal supervised release.