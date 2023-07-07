ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A new report says a record level of violence is gripping prisons across New York State. It was put together by a ‘Prison Violence Task Force’ that was formed in December of 2021 by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to “bring all stakeholders to the table to identify meaningful paths forward to address the primary drivers of violence and implement solutions to enhance facility safety.”

The report shows says 2022 saw the “highest rates of assaults on staff and assaults on incarcerated individual’s in the Department’s history.” There were 1,469 assaults reported on staff members. That’s a 25% increase from 1,177 in 2021. It is the highest number of staff assaults since tracking began in 1990. There were 1,486 assaults between inmates in 2022. That’s a 34% increase from 1,107 incidents in 2021, and the highest number since 1998.

The report says “Although the assault rates have been steadily increasing over the last 10 years, since the implementation of HALT, the assault rates increased much more significantly.”

The HALT Act, or Humane Alternatives to Solitary Confinement Act, became law in April of 2022. The law limits solitary confinement to 1 days. After that, inmates are transferred to a rehab unit for evaluation. The law also bans solitary confinement for inmates who are pregnant, have disabilities, are younger than 22, or older than 54.

The report also points to several other factors contributing to more assaults, including a nationwide rise in violence during the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic also coincided with an increase in violent crime in cities and communities across the nation. The Department is not immune to these trends as we frequently see crime in the community bleed into the system and impact facility safety.”

The report also notes of the 31,310 incarcerated individuals under DOCCS custody, 74% were violent offenders. That’s up from 65% in 2013.

The report says 9% of inmates in custody are drug offenders. That’s down from 12% in 2013.

The number of inmates diagnosed as ‘seriously mentally ill” is 5.8%, or 1,807. That’s down slightly from 5.9% in 2021. From 2013 to 2022, the total number of inmates diagnosed as mentally ill decreased by 13%.

The report says the state’s current prison population of 31,310 is down dramatically from an all-time high of 72,649 in 1999. “This unprecedented demographic shift resulted in the closure of several correctional facilities between 2010 and 2022, dramatically changing the Department’s statewide footprint.

18 News reached out to the Superintendent of the Elmira Correctional Facility Kevin McCarthy to ask for more information. Mr. McCarthy referred 18 News to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

You can read the full report below: