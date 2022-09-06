ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Due to the pandemic, many people left the work force to protect their health. Now, as we get away from the pandemic, many are looking to get back to work. Pro Action offers programs to anyone 55 years and older that wants to get back to work.

The organization works with different host agencies around the community that are looking for part time paid employees. The project coordinator, Kelly Duby says its a great opportunity to get out and socialize again after being isolated for so long. “It changes lives, especially coming out of COVID especially because of the isolation it’s been so long. People just tell me I’m so grateful for this program, you’ve given me purpose again you’ve given me a reason to get up every morning and go to my assignment. It develops a routine for them and they have a purpose again,” says Duby.

Pro Action offers a program called Wheels for Work, which helps eligible individuals secure reliable transportation to either retain or obtain employment. To be eligible, you must live in Steuben County, have a valid NYS driver’s license and are working a minimum of 20 hours per week or have the promise of employment.

According to Duby, it’s never too late to learn a new skills and find a fulfilling job. The Senior Community Service Employment Program is simple. It matches job seekers with community service assignment based on interests and goals. If you’re interested, you’d work 20 hours per week and earn minimum wage. Duby says this program is good to help someone gain experience, increase skills and build self-confidence. Anyone interested in this can reach out to Duby herself by calling 607-776-2125 extension 4115. It currently serves 4 counties; Allegheny, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben.

The Chemung County Office of Aging is also available to help if you’re a senior looking for a job. Duby adds that the isolation we saw for 2 years deeply impacted our senior community, which is why getting a job may be beneficial to their health and well being.