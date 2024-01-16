ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pro-Palestinian Rally took place at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, at Wisner Park for people to voice their opinions about what is taking place overseas.

The war between Israel and Hamas has recently passed 100 days, and on Martin Luther King Day many people gathered in the park to speak on the matters that they believe in. They began by chanting, and then went to the pavilion to allow people who have any type of experiences to talk about them. Afterwards they marched toward Water St. to drop a banner.

“Children are dying. It’s just not right. I have a 10 year old. I homeschool him because I’m scared to let him go to school in America at this point. And the fact that we’re even supporting Israel is ridiculous. What they’re doing is ridiculous. Yemen. Ridiculous,” said protester Indiana Durning.

Sabrina Potter said, “I don’t agree with occupation. I think the land belongs to the Palestinians, and I don’t agree with what Israel is doing. I don’t agree with how America is backing them.”

The war does not show signs of stopped, with President Netanyahu even vowing to keep the fighting going. There has been an impact of the war all over the world, and it has made it’s way to the Southern Tier.