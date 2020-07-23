Procession to honor Halifax firefighter, tow truck driver killed on the job

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, first responders and tow truck companies will line the route of a profession to honor a Halifax firefighter and tow truck driver killed on the job.

State Police will escort the hearse carrying Tyler Laudenslager’s remains and vehicles from Halifax Fire Department and H&S Towing, which is where Laudenslager used to work.

The procession will leave Reading Hospital at noon and travel to the Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home in Millersburg, via I-78, I-81, 22/322, Route 225 and Route 147.

On Tuesday night, Laudenslager was on the shoulder of I-78 in Berks County working on a disabled vehicle, when a driver careened across the highway, struck and killed him.

The 29-year-old leaves behind his wife and a baby girl.

Laudenslager is remembered for always being willing to help others, while having a quick wit and an infectious laugh.

His fire chief says he was someone you always wanted on your team.

The PA Turnpike Commission says 27 first responders, 11 police officers, 11 tow truck drivers, 3 fire/EMS workers and 2 safety-service patrol operators have been struck and killed in the U.S. in 2020.

Laudenslager is the second in Pennsylvania to lose his life this way on the job, this year.

The commission is continuing to work to raise awareness about the Pennsylvania Steer Clear Law.

PennDOT says if you can’t switch lanes, slow down, look up and don’t rubberneck.

Four people, including the driver of the other vehicle and his three passengers, were transported to the hospital for moderate to severe injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed it should call 610-562-6885.