ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Program of Peace returns to Brand Park to push its efforts forward in stopping the violence in the Southern Tier.

“We are here because it takes take every last one of us sticking together to make the things happen that we want to see happen,” said Tory Council, Co-Founder, Program of P.E.A.C.E.

The program of Peace Organization held its third extravaganza within the Stop The Violence Sequel of Events. They say this annual affair is not just a need but a community request.

“The community asked for it. The Community knows there’s a need for us to get together so that we can work together for a positive cause,” said Willie Owens, Co-Founder, Program of P.E.A.C.E.

The Local organization provided community resources, food, activities, and various ways to win prizes and giveaways as a token of their appreciation.

“I want every parent to experience their children coming from different neighborhoods and seeing this representation of the community. We need to get back to the traditions and show that this is what Elmira is about,” said Chief Anthony Alvernaz, Elmira Police Department.

Notable Leaders from the area and residents gathered together to share their sentiments on how impactful this Stop The Violence movement has become thus far.

“I see more and more people starting to come together. I see more and more people taking an interest in keeping their community safe. I see more cooperation with the police department,” said Mayor Dan Mandell, City of Elmira.

One neighbor Jessica Emmanuel noted that events like this give hope and serves as a reminder that standing together as one against violence is paramount.

“This was a great event for the community parents and kids. It shows everyone that we’re all together, united for stopping the violence and protecting our community,” said Jessica Emmanuel, Resident, City of Elmira.

The Program of Peace group held a peace March to express the importance of keeping violence away from the community. They hope to expand the stop the violence event and March as they make annual efforts to keep the peace flowing in their neighborhoods.