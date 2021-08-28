Program of Peace organization launches Elmira Stop The Violence 2 event to bring local leaders together

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s event was a continuum of the Program of Peace Elmira stop the violence event which happened in Ernie Davis park last month. Community leaders, pastors, education faculty, and staff came together at monumental baptist church to take a new step in the right direction for Elmira, Stop The Violence 2.

“I believe it’s a perpetual effort, meaning we will have to keep, they’ll have to be steps, maybe have to be added or amended as we evolve as a people, as a community together because something had worked 10 years ago may not work 10 years later, so I believe it’s it’s an ongoing process that should always be revisited,” said Pastor Corey Cooke of Monumental Baptist Church

During the Stop The Violence 2 event, the mic was passed around the church to allow everyone the space to voice their opinion and discuss action steps for each member in the community to use their influence to rebuild the city of Elmira.

To further support the community, the organization has launched a local fundraiser. Using their Elmira Stop The Violence tee-shirts, they plan to raise both money and awareness for safety in local neighborhoods.

All funds raised through tee-shirt sales will be used to purchase and donate ring doorbells for single parents and elderly homes.

For more information on the Program of Peace initiative, visit their Facebook page.