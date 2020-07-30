Projected horseshoe complex for the city of Elmira, will now move to another city

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A projected horseshoe complex planned for Mckinnon Park is going to a different location outside of the city.

Since 2016, the creative thought process of making an event size horseshoe complex has had Mckinnon Park in Elmira at the forefront of hosting the space.

The completion date for the Mckinnon Park Horseshoe complex was set for the summer of 2020 now, the site is a vacant lot full of grass and rocks.

A lot of money has gone into the making of the complex—50,000 dollars donated from New York State, while the city of Elmira has donated $20,000, and another $20,000 from Chemung County.

Four years closer to the due date, delays in the project, now bring to the surface the horseshoe complex will be going to another park outside of the city.

Since the complex is moving, funds donated from the city of Elmira will be re-allocated to different projects.

Elmira City Manager Mike Collins said an event size park of this extent bought to the city, not only brings in tourists but could have drawn people to the complex, area businesses, and hotels.