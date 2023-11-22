SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – For the 12th year in a row, property owners in Schuyler County can expect to pay even lower taxes in 2024. That’s after County Legislators adopted the proposed 2024 budget last week. It includes a 4.3% decrease in the full value property tax rate. Since 2012, property taxes have dropped by more than 28%.

The 2024 Tax Levy will go down by 2.2% to 10,896,312. The Tax Levy is the total amount the County stands to take in on property taxes.

Total expenses for 2024 are projected to be $65,178,957. That’s an increase of about 10% from 2023. Revenues climbed to $54,282,645, an increase of more than 11% from 2023. The nearly $10.9 million from the Tax Levy will be used to balance the budget.

The County also projects a more than 17% increase in Federal, State and Local revenue, as well as the “bed tax” charged on hotel bills. Sales Tax Revenue is also projected to climb by more than 4.6%.

The County says its improving services in several departments, including Services, Public Health and Mental Health, The Sheriff’s Department, the District Attorney’s Office Justice Center, the County Jail, Economic Development, Tourism promotion, Emergency Management and County Highways.

In an email to 18 News, Interim County Administrator Shawn Rosno wrote:

Schuyler County’s 2024 budget is solid and balanced, with increased services and decreased taxes thanks to our local businesses and economy. Schuyler County continues to be a strong tourist destination with our wineries, parks, and Watkins Glen International Raceway, and our local economy benefits greatly from the many visitors we have every year. This in turn helps the county residents by being able to reduce our full value tax rate for the 12th straight year. The reduction in taxes has not resulted in lower services, in fact, Schuyler County has made improvements in several areas, so services are overall better and more efficient.

Shawn Rosno

Interim County Administrator

