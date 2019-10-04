Proposed bill would allow debt collectors to use social media

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a coalition to stop a proposed bill that would allow debt collects to contact you through social media.

The proposed bill updates the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, which hasn’t been updated since 1977. It includes social media as a form of electronic communication for debt collectors.

Some experts said the Act needed to be updated for current times, but others worry this type of contact could be invasive.

“With social media it’s very public. If you’re on Facebook, you have your personal information out there whether it’s your phone number or email address,” Karyn Rando, Director of Counseling Operations, said. “So I can see how debt collectors will use that to their advantage and try to use that to collect those debts.”

Twenty-eight attorneys general from across the country have written a letter reading in-part: “The States believe that use of social media in collection activity is inappropriate and should be banned.”