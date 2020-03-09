Prosecution argues a new time of death in 1982 Brighton axe murder case

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s no new evidence but a new opinion — that’s according to defense attorneys of James Krauseneck.

The Brighton man is accused of killing his wife with an axe with 1982. The new opinion is centered around a memo pad discovered 34 years ago.

Krauseneck’s attorneys are raising concerns about the prosecution’s strategy to try to convict their client for killing Cathleen Krauseneck after the discovery of a memo pad four years after the murder that they claim changes the time of death.

“Saying 1986, four years after this saying ‘hey this medical examiner has indicated two potential times of death,” Defense Attorney William Easton said.

Outside of the courtroom, the defense attorney said the times have written were between 6:55 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. — which contradicts what the prosecution said that the murder happened before 6:30 a.m.

“They [Brighton Police Department] finally came up with an opinion they liked which essentially was that the murder occurs sometime before 6:30 a.m. Every other pathologist has said otherwise. That’s what we’re dealing with,” Defense attorney Michael Wolfard said.

Defense attorneys are asking the prosecution for all the materials from the pathologists involved throughout the years before the case takes another step.

“The fact that there always an interest in learning everything that they could surprise nobody about any murder case,” Prosecutor Bill Gargan said. “The effort to see if there’s anything else there, the effort to look at everything that has transpired in Brighton since 1982, the effort to reinvigorate and reevaluate. The essence of this case was to look at things with a fresh set of eyes.”

Krauseneck is scheduled to be back in court in June.