Protest outside of Ithaca Police Department ends with graffiti and arrests

ITHACA, N.Y (WETM) – A non-peaceful protest in front of the Ithaca Police Headquarters ended with objects in the roadway, obstructing traffic, and graffiti on public property.

Ithaca Police will be charging several people who protested outside of the headquarter for spraying obscenities on the building.

Earlier today, the Ithaca Police responded to a call of people blocking traffic and marking graffiti on public property outside of the headquarters on Clinton Street.

Courtesy of Ithaca Police Department

According to police, multiple people from the protest were seen spray painting on the street, sidewalks, parking lot, street signs along with the doors of the IPD building.

Police tell 18News multiple people are to blame for the vandalism so far they have arrested 32-year-old Lucas D. Bonnet of Trumansburg, NewYork, with Making Graffiti and Resisting Arrest he was then released on an appearance ticket.

Courtesy of Ithaca Police Department

Also arrested was a 15-year-old juvenile for the graffiti and then released to a guardian with an Appearance Ticket returnable to Tompkins County Probation.

The investigation into this vandalism is ongoing anyone with information regarding the graffiti is to contact the Ithaca Police Department at (607)330-0000