Protesters want to stop the ‘pyramid scheme’ near Crossgates Mall

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protesters are gathering in Guilderland on Wednesday for a demonstration against construction for expanded retail locations near Crossgates Mall. Activists behind the protest are calling to “Stop the Pyramid Scheme,” a play on words implying predatory intent behind the project, proposed by Pyramid Companies, which owns Crossgates.

The demonstration starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Guilderland Town Hall on Western Turnpike, where activists say they’ll focus on the Town Planning Board. They’ll be meeting to decide on whether to accept an Environmental Impact Statement drafted by Pyramid.

Meanwhile, activists are quick to point out that Pyramid is suing Guilderland in an effort to significantly lower their tax obligation to the town.

The Guilderland Coalition for Responsible Growth, Save the Pine Bush, and other concerned residents are behind the protest. The socially distant, mask-wearing protesters want to stop the “overdevelopment” of Rapp Road, the Mall Ring Road, and Western Avenue.

The proposed project would erect hundreds of apartments and hundreds of thousands of square feet of office and commercial space, including a Costco. Although the area is developed, environmentalists prize any remaining habitat, considering it a part of the uniquely diverse Pine Bush ecosystem that spans much of the Capital Region.