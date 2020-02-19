Protests planned at ICE Director’s Thursday press conference in Troy

Matthew Albence, Acting Director, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security testifies during House Oversight subcommittee hearing on deportation of critically ill children on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew T. Albence will hold a press conference on Thursday at the Rensselaer County Jail. Immigrant and refugee rights activists plan to protest his appearance.

The appearance of acting ICE Director Albence comes as law enforcement continues to push for changes to the state Green Light Law. The measure blocks sheriff’s departments from sharing data from the Department of Motor Vehicles with federal agencies.

Supporters of the law say that the Department of Homeland Security and ICE already have access to DMV records through warrants in criminal cases. They do not need unfettered access to New Yorkers’ data, they say.

A litany of progressive and leftist groups have planned counterdemonstrations “to voice support for New York’s Green Light Laws and to show our communities opposition to ICE targeting our neighbors and communities.”

ICE has a long history of using state motor vehicle databases to broadly target local communities, and they want to interfere in New York’s legislative process so they have free rein in our state. Statement from the coalition

Protests kick off at 10 a.m.

Albence’s news conference starts at 11 a.m., streamed from Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo’s office.

The coalition says that Russo is one of only 75 sheriffs in the country to collaborate with ICE’s 287g program.

Members of the coalition include: