VILLAGE OF HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A public hearing will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at the Village of Horseheads Hall to discuss a proposal to build a licensed cannabis greenhouse on South Main Street, near I-86. The hearing will also be streamed on the Village website.

The public hearing was set after the Village of Horseheads Planning Board recommended approval for a “cannabis cultivation establishment at 3312 South Main Street”. A “special use permit” request was submitted by a company called “UpState Craft Cannabis” in November of 2023. The proposal still has to be approved by the Village Board of Trustees.

The owners of “UpState Craft Cannabis” applied to use only a part of the building. The owners told 18 News they are not affiliated with any businesses currently using other parts of the building. Part of the building is occupied by “South Main Cigars and Pipes.”

The company said it will “generate revenue by selling cannabis products to adult-use cannabis retail establishments across New York State,” and not to customers. It currently estimates about $175,000 dollars in sales in the first year. Between Excise Taxes, Income Taxes, Village, County and School Taxes, the company says it expects to pay at least $83,000 a year in taxes.

The Planning Board says New York State Law requires cannabis greenhouses to be monitored 24/7. The Board says security cameras will watch over the marijuana plants and the entrances and exits.

The company says it will not make any structural changes to the building which currently sits in a “highway commercial zone.” The company also says it will “not market the location due to the discreet nature of the facility.” It says the goal is to “maintain a reduced public visibility of the cultivation location and focus marketing on products only.”