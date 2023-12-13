VILLAGE OF HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A public hearing has been set for January 8th, 2024 at 7 p.m. after the Village of Horseheads Planning Board recommended approval for a “cannabis cultivation establishment at 3312 South Main Street.” That’s about a block away from Interstate 86. The meeting will be held at the Village of Horseheads Hall at 202 S. Main Street. The proposal still has to be approved by the Village Board of Trustees.

Part of the building is occupied by “South Main Cigars and Pipes.” Records show the proposed greenhouse will occupy only a portion of the building.

A company called “Upstate Craft Cannabis” told the planning board it is a “husband and wife team” with no other staff. The company said it will “generate revenue by selling cannabis products to adult-use cannabis retail establishments across New York State.” It currently estimates about $175,000 dollars in sales in the first year. Between Excise Taxes, Income Taxes, Village, County and School Taxes, the company says it expects to pay at least $83,000 a year in taxes.

The Planning Board says New York State Law requires cannabis greenhouses to be monitored 24/7. The Board says security cameras will watch over the marijuana plants and the entrances and exits.

The company says it will not make any structural changes to the building which currently sits in a “highway commercial zone.” The company also says it will “not market the location due to the discreet nature of the facility.” It says the goal is to “maintain a reduced public visibility of the cultivation location and focus marketing on products only.”

For more information about the public hearing and detailed information about the proposal, visit the Village of Horseheads Planning Board site here.