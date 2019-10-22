Pumpkin Carving Suny- Corning Community College

CORNING, N.Y (WETM) – Students from SUNY Corning Community College participated in a pumpkin carving competition this evening. These sophomore students gathered around in The Commons to get in the festive Halloween spirit.

Sophomore Leslie Card wrote “BOO” on her Halloween pumpkin, while sophomore Jesus Escalante decided to go for a more creative approach by creating a dramatic facial expression.

All of the students expressed their gratitude for this event and the pumpkins were provided by Chamberlain Acres.

SUNY Corning Community College is ranked fifth place in New York State and it is recognized as the 2020 Best College by Niche. The college will be hosting an open house on Saturday, October 26th and will be holding tours and meetings with faculty and staff.