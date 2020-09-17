Queensbury doctor pleads guilty to charges for improperly prescribing controlled drugs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scott McMahon, 52, of Queensbury pleaded guilty on Thursday to distributing controlled substances no medical purpose and committing fraud to get prescription from pharmacies.

As part of the plea, McMahon surrendered his medical license and forfeited $6,774 seized by the government.

From his medical practice in Clifton Park, McMahon specialized in psychiatry and addiction treatment. He admitted that from at least December 2018 until his August 2019 arrest, he prescribed the generic Ritalin—a schedule II controlled substance—to patients. In exchange, those patients were expected to kick back some of the drugs back to McMahon for his own personal use.

McMahon admitted to identity theft when he collected the names and birthdates of a patient’s children. He fraudulently prescribed the same medication—methylphenidate—to those children, and persuaded New York and Vermont pharmacies to dispense it in their names. The patient then picked up the filled prescription and split the drugs with McMahon.

The former doctor also settled a civil case for prescribing ketamine to someone who had no legitimate need for it. He agreed to pay $43,225 for the improper prescription, and for failing to keep proper records of ketamine treatments. Added to the amount seized as part of the criminal case, McMahon will pay $50,000 in total.

When sentenced in January, he’ll potentially face up to 22 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release.