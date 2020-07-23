Rain or Shine, people still gather at Wisner Park to support local businesses

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain or shine locals gathered at this Thursdays weekly outside market held in downtown Elmira at Wisner Park.

Although COVID-19 might have slowed down the process of starting the annual festivities, Wisner Market is now celebrating its 23rd year in the 2020 season.

The market offers a wide variety of goods from local vendors, a slight change in the scene as people entering the market, is now having to wear face coverings and sanitize and or wash hands upon entry.

Wisner Market is open to the public every Thursday at Wisner Park from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm until September 24.