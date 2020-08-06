Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue will host upcoming Spaghetti dinner fundraiser

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue will have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday, August 15th, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Organizers of the event are offering take out or dine-in, which is available by calling the Starlite Room at 733-3333.

The cost of the dinner is $10 and includes spaghetti with your choice of meatballs or sausage and a roll.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue to aid in their fundraising efforts.

The rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue is a local not for profit dog rescue organization incorporated in 2004.

They are a 100% volunteer organization and focus on aiding dogs that are hard to place or have medical issues, utilizing a network of volunteers and foster placement.

Upon entering the building, organizers ask that everyone wear face coverings.

