ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Phishing scams are when people call, text, or send emails and try and trick you into revealing sensitive information for their benefit.

Elderly people are the most susceptible to these types of attacks. Scammers often use different scenarios to target the elderly like claiming to be a relative in need of money or offering them certain Medicare benefits. The director of the Chemung County department of aging and long-term care warns of an increase in scams due to the Medicare open enrollment starting in the coming weeks.

“A lot of phishing emails where they’re looking for your private information are coming from emails that look legitimate and from agencies that sound official… you have to be very diligent in researching for yourself who you’re providing your information to,” Stranges said.

The top tips for avoiding scams

don’t feel pressured to make a quick decision

If you suspect it’s a scam call, hang up

don’t give out personal information

If you think you have been scammed, contact your local law enforcement.