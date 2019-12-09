Rapper and singer Juice WRLD dead at 21

CHICAGO, IL (WETM-TV) – The music world is mourning the death of rapper and singer Juice Wrld.
Juice, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, turned 21 on December 2nd.
Authorities in Chicago say he suffered a medical emergency at the city’s midway airport. Higgins later died at a nearby hospital.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office says no cause of death has been determined as of now.
Before his death, he signed with Interscope Records back in March of 2018 after scoring hits on Soundcloud with “Lucid dreams” and “All girls are the same.”
Soundcloud, the European online audio distribution platform and music sharing website, said he was the most-streamed, liked, and reposted artist on its platform in 2018.