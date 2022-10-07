RAYSTOWN LAKE, Pa. (WHTM) — A lake drawdown is taking place at Raystown lake during the months of October and November. This drawdown will occur incrementally.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District began a controlled lake drawdown from the summer pool elevation 786′ NGVD to a target of 8 feet below at 778′ NGVD. The lake is estimated to reach its first target elevation of 783′ (a 3-doot drop from summer pool) on or before October 15, 2022.

The lake will remain at this elevation until at least November 11, 2022. After this the lake will be incrementally lowered to the second target elevation of 778′ NGVD (an 8-foot dop from summer pool) by approximately November 30, 2022.

As long as there is little to no rainfall in the coming months, these estimates will be accurate. If there is more rainfall than expected, the numbers are subject to change.

Drawdowns are not an annual activity, even though the USACE performed one in 2021 and will be drawing down the lake again this year. Lowering the lake levels allow the USACE and other partnering agencies, like the PA Fish and Boat Commission, the Friends of Raystown Lake, and concessionaire operated marinas to complete projects that are usually underwater or inaccessible.

The lake will remain at the 8-foot target drawdown level throughout December, at 778′ NGVD. After that the lake will naturally return to summer pool through natural runoff and precipitation.

Visitors should anticipate closures after November 11, 2022, at some of the facilities at the lake due to maintenance and/or unsafe launching conditions caused by the low waters. These closures include Seven Points, Aitch, Tatman Run, and Weaver Falls Boat Launches.

Locations such as Snyder’s Run, James Creek, and Shy Beaver Boat Launches are expected to remain open throughout the duration of the drawdown.