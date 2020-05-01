Re-open protesters descend on NYS Capitol

1  of  2
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The streets are blocked off as protesters converge on the State Capitol in Albany Friday.

Elizabeth from upstate wants the state to reopen for the mental health of people staying home.

The protest is set to start at noon and protesters say that they have closed the streets to make their numbers seem low.

Rita and Carlie left Long Island Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. to come to the re-open protest.
Sam from Cohoes want everyone to follow the science.

12:25 Protesters call for Governor Cuomo to be replaced claiming he is corrupt.

Protesters want the Governor to reopen the state.
New York State Police watch over re-open protesters as they head down state st.

12:35 Protesters demand the Governor open the state so people can eat.

12:40 Protesters claim the numbers are wrong. They also say Cuomo is behaving like a dictator not an elected official.

One of many protesters outside oh the Capitol Friday protesting the closing of New York State.

