Re-open protesters descend on NYS Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The streets are blocked off as protesters converge on the State Capitol in Albany Friday.
The protest is set to start at noon and protesters say that they have closed the streets to make their numbers seem low.
12:25 Protesters call for Governor Cuomo to be replaced claiming he is corrupt.
12:35 Protesters demand the Governor open the state so people can eat.
12:40 Protesters claim the numbers are wrong. They also say Cuomo is behaving like a dictator not an elected official.