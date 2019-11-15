Read the transcript of the Ukraine phone call, and form your own opinion.

Updated: To include transcript that was released today of the April 21st, transcript of a phone call between President Trump and at the time President-Elect Zelenskyy.

As day 2 of the Impeachment Hearings are underway, we want to provide you, our viewers with the transcript of the July 25th telephone conversation between President Trump and Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy. You can read the transcript that the politicians continue to refer to and form your own opinion about what was said. We are streaming the hearings here on MyTwinTiers.com and on-air on WETM-18. Let us hear your comments on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WETM18News/

July 25th Transcript

April, 21st Transcript