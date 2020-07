The deadline for Real ID to take effect has been postponed by one year.

Federal enforcement was to start October 1 of this year, but due to the pandemic the deadline is now October 1, 2021.

Read ID is an added feature on a driver’s license that will let you board planes and gain access to federal buildings.

Congress initially passed the Real ID law in 2005.

For more information on Real ID visit www.dhs.gov.