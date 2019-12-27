Rebuilding Fire Station 8

(WETM) – According to the Westfield Free Press Courier, The Lawrenceville Station 8 fire station rebuild will soon be underway.

The Station 8 fire department caught fire back in July of this year. The fire station lost three fire trucks and the building was drastically damaged.

The fire department was engulfed by a devasting blaze that destroyed much of the structure.

The fire department is working to rebuild the station. Based on estimates, a facility that provided a fire station, an ambulance and bingo hall could cost $5.83 million dollars.

Until the claim is complete there is no exact number on what Lawrenceville can expect insurance to cover.