Recycling bin “Do’s” and “Don’ts”: Holiday edition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Dolly Parton may play an angel in 'Christmas on the Square,' but one cast member said the country music star was truly her saving grace.

A cast member of Netflix's 'Christmas on the Square' recently told Inside Edition that Dolly Parton saved her life while on set. Nine-year-old Talia Hill, a dancer cast alongside her two older brothers in the film, said the East Tennessee native pulled her from the path of an oncoming vehicle.