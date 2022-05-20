PLANO, Texas. (WTAJ) — Federal fraud charges have been filed against actor Austin St. John, better known as The Red Ranger from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show from the ’90s.

The Department of Justice in the Eastern District of Texas announced in a press release that 18 different people were indicted by a grand jury on the federal charges on May 12. It’s alleged they were attempting to defraud The Small Business Association and the government through the Payment Protection Program.

The 18 defendants have either been arrested or summoned to appear in court to answer the allegations. St. John is one of the 18 named and facing conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges.

St. John rose to fame in the ’90s as The Red Ranger/Jason Lee Scott in the original FOX live-action Saturday morning show, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Shortly after the original rangers were replaced, St. John fell off the grid. Over the years he would pop up in various versions of the Power Rangers TV show including Power Rangers Zeo, Wildforce, and Beast Morphers.

According to the federal report, St. John and the other 17 defendants could face up to 20 years in prison.