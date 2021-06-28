1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash on Route 104 in Sodus

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has died following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Sodus on Sunday.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Altenburg, 48 of Cheektowaga, was traveling westbound on State Route 104 in Sodus around 5 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle. Investigators say Altenburg was breaking for westbound traffic, which was slowing to turn south into the Mobil Gast Station on 104 and Pratt Road.

“Altenburg attempted to lay the motorcycle down and was ejected, his body colliding with the rear end of another motorcycle,” WCSO officials said in a statement. Altenburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 48-year-old woman also from Cheektowaga, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight for her injuries.

