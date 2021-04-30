ASTORIA, Queens — A man was killed and a woman was injured in Queens when a speeding car struck a moped and multiple parked vehicles before crashing into an outdoor dining space Thursday night, police said.

Officials said it happened at Rosatoro Restaurant, near 35th Street and Ditmars Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, a woman, 60, behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz C-300 was speeding northbound on 35th Street when she struck a man on a Yamaha Chappy moped.

The car kept going and struck two unoccupied vehicles parked along the east side of 35th Street, officials said.

Soon after, the Mercedes crashed into the outdoor dining structure at Rosatoro, where it came to a rest within the structure, police said.

Responding officers found the moped driver, 37, unconscious and unresponsive, laying in the road with visible trauma, the NYPD said.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials identified the victim Friday morning as Xing Lin of Queens.

Police said a woman, 32, was also found at the scene with injuries to both legs. She was also hospitalized for treatment.

The woman was inside the restaurant’s outdoor dining structure when the crash occurred, causing debris from the structure to hit the woman, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, the driver remained on the scene and there were no arrests as of Friday morning.

Editor’s note: The victim’s age and the number of those injured were updated after police sent out corrected information.