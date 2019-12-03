1 dead, 2 injured after crash near Route 531 and 490

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead and two others were injured following a Monday afternoon crash in Gates.

Officials say a car left the road and hit a tree after going into a ravine around 12:30 p.m. near Route 531 and 490 split.

The passengers in the vehicle had to be extracted. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other passengers were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what officials call “serious” injuries.

“We’ve had freezing rain and snow over the last couple of days and we just want to remind drivers to use caution when traveling the roadways,” said Gates Police Capt. Samuel Bell.

The official cause of the accident is still unknown.

A portion of Route 531 was shut down for most of the day, but has since reopened.