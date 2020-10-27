1 dead after car drives into building, fire breaks out in Livingston County

WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEICESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a car went into a building and a fire broke out in Leicester on Tuesday.

The driver of the car was confirmed dead on Tuesday morning, but it isn’t clear if there were any other people in the car or building. The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

The Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty tweeted to avoid the area “of the Cuylerville curve,” while deputies investigate. According to officials, it is likely the roads will be closed all day while they investigate.

