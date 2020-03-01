100-year-old celebrates ’25th birthday’ on leap year

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — When is turning 100 not really turning 100?

When your birthday is on February 29.

That is the case with Dottie Smith. She turned 100 on Saturday, but do not tell her that. She says she is only 25.

Dottie and her family and friends are celebrating the big day even though they are not quite sure when to celebrate her birthday.

“You can never celebrate because March 1 she wasn’t born in March and February 28 is not her birthday so this is special 25,” said Dotti’s daughter.

“I’m not as young as I used to be,” said Dotti, When asked if she is still active, she replied with a simple, “yes.”

Dottie has lived in Rotterdam her whole life.