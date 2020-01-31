11-year-old and her dog rescued from Pennsylvania hillside

Regional
Posted: / Updated:
Emergency story-118809258

GLENSHAW, Pa. (AP) — A girl and her dog were recovering Friday after they went over a hillside and became stuck in western Pennsylvania.

Veronica Lavsa, 11, ran after her Golden Retriever named Penny when the dog got loose from the house and fell approximately 200 feet (61 meters) over a hill on Thursday night.

“I started jumping tree to tree until I got to her,” Lavsa told KDKA-TV. “And then I started trying to walk up and she wouldn’t go up. She started shaking.”

Her brother called police.

Shaler Township police posted on Facebook that fire and EMS units assisted Lavsa up first and then Penny. Police said neither appeared injured.

Lavsa said she was “very scared.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now