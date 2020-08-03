11-year-old boy killed in Penn Yan farming accident

Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – An 11-year-old boy was killed on Sunday night after a farming accident in Penn Yan, according to the Yates County Sheriff.

The boy, whose name was not released by police, was cleaning out a grain silo when he became entangled with an auger, a drilling device.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by a Yates County Coroner and the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Benton Fire and Penn Yan Ambulance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now