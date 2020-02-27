1st Brigade Combat Team performs casing of the colors before deployment to Afghanistan

1BCT Color Casing Ceremony Feb 20 1st Brigade Combat Team “Warriors” cased their unit colors on February 25th, 2020, prior to their deployment to Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York. The casing of the colors is an Army tradition that represents movement of the brigade to a new location.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 1st Brigade Combat Team performed the casing of the colors yesterday on Fort Drum prior to their nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.

The casing of the colors is an Army tradition that represents the movement of the brigade to a new location. Each brigade or unit has unique flags or “colors” that represent their unit at military ceremonies.

The 1st Brigade Combat Team will replace the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Freedom Sentinel.

1BCT Color Casing Ceremony Feb 20



1st Brigade Combat Team “Warriors” cased their unit colors on February 25th, 2020, prior to their deployment to Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York. The casing of the colors is an Army tradition that represents movement of the brigade to a new location.

1BCT Color Casing Ceremony Feb 20



1st Brigade Combat Team “Warriors” cased their unit colors on February 25th, 2020, prior to their deployment to Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York. The casing of the colors is an Army tradition that represents movement of the brigade to a new location.