1st Rochester death from COVID-19, 14 total cases in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials have reported the first local COVID-19 death.

At this time there are 14 confirmed cases locally. Of the 14, three are considered new as of Tuesday and five of the people have been hospitalized.

A statement from Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

“Today, I am reporting that a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away at Rochester General Hospital. This is our first confirmed death related COVID-19 in Monroe County.

“Out of respect for their privacy, I cannot release details about this patient other than to say there were complicating factors that contributed to the death.

“My sincerest condolences to this patient’s family and friends.”

A statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello:

“I am deeply saddened to learn from Dr. Mendoza of the death today of a patient who earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our entire community grieves this loss. My heart is with the patient’s family, and I ask the community to join me in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Earlier today Gov. Cuomo announced that there are now more than 1,300 confirmed cases statewide, up by more than 400 from last official count Monday.

The impact of the virus is already being felt, both in the local culinary, and local music scenes of Rochester.

Nationally, President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States “may be” headed toward a recession as the economy continues to be battered amid the coronavirus outbreak. The stock market saw another nosedive Monday.

According to CDC guidance, a clinician should test for COVID-19 when:

An individual has come within proximate contact (same classroom, office, or gatherings) of another person known to be positive and shows symptoms of illness; or

An individual has traveled to a country that the CDC has issued a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice, and shows symptoms of illness; or

An individual is quarantined and has shown symptoms of COVID-19 illness; or

An individual is symptomatic and has not tested positive for any other infection; or

Other cases where the facts and circumstances warrant as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state and local department of health officials.

The first case of the virus in Ontario County was announced Monday morning.