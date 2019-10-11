Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

2 people killed in Orleans County crash after vehicle strikes deer

Regional

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Car Accident Generic 3 OTS_1471009745595.jpg

GAINES, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead after a motor vehicle crash in the Orleans County town of Gaines.

The double fatal crash occurred around 6:50 a.m. Thursday on Route 104.

Officials say the vehicle was heading east on 104 when it struck a deer and swerved into the westbound lane, over an embankment, rolled into a creek before ultimately landing on its roof.

According to crews at the scene, the water in the creek is about waist deep.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the two adults who died in the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now