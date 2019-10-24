2 Rochester teens facing charges for July homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pair Rochester teens are facing charges in connection to a July homicide in the city.

Rickey Moore Jr., 16 of Rochester, and Josiah Wright, 18 of Rochester are charged with second degree murder and four counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon. They’re accused in the shooting death of 26-year-old Daniel Sutton Jr. of Rochester.

On July 10, Rochester officers responded to Ernst Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Sutton Jr. with gun shot wounds that he would ultimately succumb to.