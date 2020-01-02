2020 Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show has unveiled a butter sculpture highlighting the importance of dairy to professional athletes.

This year’s sculpture features mascots Swoop of the Philadelphia Eagles, Gritty of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Steely McBeam of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A longstanding tradition, the sculpture is carved from 1,000 pounds of butter, donated by the Land O’Lakes plant in Carlisle.

Sculptors Jim Victor and wife Marie Pelton spent 12 days building their creation in the refrigerated booth. It’s their 19th Farm Show butter sculpture.

The sculpture is on display in the Farm Show’s Main Hall.

After the show, all that butter will go to a Juniata County farm to be converted into energy in a methane digester.

The 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off Saturday and runs through Jan. 11.

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Fetterman shared a picture of him on Facebook posing with the Gritty sculpture.

The food court is open Friday from 12-9 p.m.

