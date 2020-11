ONEONTA, N.Y. (WETM)- The 75-foot tall, 45-foot in diameter, 11-ton Norway Spruce that will be the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for the 2020-2021 season will be cut down and hoisted by a huge crane on Thursday, November 12, at 8:00 a.m.

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is donated by Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta. In order to ensure social distancing, there will be no public access for visitors to attend or get an up-close view of the tree being cut.