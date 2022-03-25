ITHACA, NY – It’s not exactly swimming weather yet, but plenty of people are ready to jump into the chilly water of Taughannock Falls on Saturday.

This year’s Ithaca Polar Plunge returns Saturday, March 26, with registration at 10 with the plunge at noon.

The plunge helps raise money and awareness for Special Olympics athletes in the Southern Tier.

The Polar Plunge is one of the biggest fundraisers for the organization. Money is raised by participants asking their family and friends for donations. Last year, more than 300 people participated and raised $14,654.

It’s not too late to participate – you can sign yourself or team up here.

Don’t want to get wet? Donations in the form of cash, checks or cards can also be turned in. Those who raise $100 will win this year’s Polar Plunge sweatshirt.

After your swim, visit the Texas Roadhouse on South Meadow Street in Ithaca from 12 to 10, and they will donate 10% of your purchase to the cause.