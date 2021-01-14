22-year-old Pennsylvania man dies in ski accident at Whiteface Mountain

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are currently investigating a fatal ski accident that took place on Tuesday.
New York State Police confirmed that they responded to a and are investigating a skiing accident that took place on January 12 at Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort in New York.
According to State Police, Bernhard T. Kahlau, 22, of Mountain Top, PA, lost control and struck a tree while skiing down the Upper Approach Trail on Whiteface Mountain. Authorities stated that Kahlau was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.
Kahlau’s body was removed and taken to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York. Dr. Cara Soper confirmed that the cause of death was a cervical skull fracture due to the accident.
New York State Police have ruled the manner of death to be an accident.