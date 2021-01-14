22-year-old Pennsylvania man dies in ski accident at Whiteface Mountain

FILE – In this March 24, 2019 file photo, skiers ride a chair lift into a bank of fog at Colorado’s Beaver Creek Resort. Resorts are trying to figure out how to safely reopen and are asking guests to embrace a new normal while skiing and snowboarding amid a pandemic. That could mean wearing face masks, standing 6 feet apart in lift lines, no dine-in service, riding lifts only with your group and no large gatherings for an apres drink. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are currently investigating a fatal ski accident that took place on Tuesday.

New York State Police confirmed that they responded to a and are investigating a skiing accident that took place on January 12 at Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort in New York.

According to State Police, Bernhard T. Kahlau, 22, of Mountain Top, PA, lost control and struck a tree while skiing down the Upper Approach Trail on Whiteface Mountain. Authorities stated that Kahlau was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

Kahlau’s body was removed and taken to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York. Dr. Cara Soper confirmed that the cause of death was a cervical skull fracture due to the accident.

New York State Police have ruled the manner of death to be an accident.