NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority must restore around-the-clock subway service in New York City as more people go back to work and businesses operate with larger capacity limits across the five boroughs, Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday.

The city’s subway system has been long celebrated for its all-night service. But it currently shuts down each day from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. so trains and stations can be disinfected as part of COVID safety protocols.

The Senate’s top Democrat said the system should resume 24-hour service immediately. He pointed to a jump in subway ridership, a drop in the number of coronavirus cases reported in the city and the number of people being vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he expects the city will “fully reopen” by July 1.

Since the MTA is a state-run agency, the decision on whether to restore full subway service lies with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration.