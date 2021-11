NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery has announced that a jackpot-winning ticket for the Nov. 27 drawing was sold in Manhattan.

The ticket was sold at Hillside Greeting Cards at 4534 Broadway in Manhattan with a prize worth $2 million before taxes.

The winning numbers for last night’s New York LOTTO drawing were 16-20-27-44-49-55 and a bonus of 38. A New York LOTTO prize of any amount is available to claim up to one year from the date of the drawing.