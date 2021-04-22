3 injured in semi-truck crash on Empire Boulevard, roadway closed

by: WROC Staff

A portion of Empire Boulevard has been closed after a crash on Thursday, April 22, 2021. (News 8 Photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Empire Boulevard has been closed after a crash on Thursday.

Officials responded to the area around 8 a.m. According to Irondequoit police, three people were hospitalized for injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck is being treated for minor injuries, and two others in the SUV including the driver — who according to police suffered from a broken leg and could have other internal injuries — and a child in the back seat who also had minor injuries.

Empire Boulevard is closed from Winton to Plank Roads. Officials expect the road to remain closed for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

