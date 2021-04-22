3 injured in semi-truck crash on Empire Boulevard, roadway closed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Empire Boulevard has been closed after a crash on Thursday.
Officials responded to the area around 8 a.m. According to Irondequoit police, three people were hospitalized for injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck is being treated for minor injuries, and two others in the SUV including the driver — who according to police suffered from a broken leg and could have other internal injuries — and a child in the back seat who also had minor injuries.
Here is security footage video from the accident:
Empire Boulevard is closed from Winton to Plank Roads. Officials expect the road to remain closed for the next several hours.
This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.