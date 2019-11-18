3 shot on Rochester’s northwest side after reports of fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds following an incident on the city’s northwest side.

Rochester police officials say officers responded to Costar Street around 2 p.m. Monday for the report of a fight. While en route, officers were advised that a shooting had occurred.

Officers ultimately located three victims with gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a 17-year-old female city resident, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The second victim, a 20-year-old male city resident, also suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The third victim, a 19-year-old male city resident, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The first two victims were at the scene and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The third victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle.

All injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.